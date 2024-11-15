Woman Told House Panel She Had Sex With Gaetz at 17: Report

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team reportedly has a list of military officers they want to boot from the Pentagon, and it could unprecedentedly include the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Two sources told Reuters, on the condition of anonymity, that Trump is still in the early stages of planning and the list could grow as he gets closer to taking office. Trump reportedly has yet to give the official go ahead for the firings, though he has spoken often in recent weeks about getting rid of “woke” generals and officers connected to the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. Insiders also predict that Trump could focus his firings on military officers connected to Mark Milley, Trump’s former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported Reuters. Milley was quoted in Bob Woodward’s book War calling Trump “the most dangerous person ever,” and someone who could not control his authoritarian tendencies while in the White House. Milley added, “I had suspicions when I talked to you about his mental decline and so forth, but now I realize he’s a total fascist.”
