Woman Who Spent $21 Million at Harrods Arrested

A woman who spent more than £16 million ($21 million) at famed London department store Harrods has been arrested and could face extradition, BBC News reports. Zamira Hajiyeva, the wife of an ex-Azerbaijan state banker who is currently serving time for embezzlement in his home country, was reportedly arrested last week by police officers who were “acting on an extradition request from the authorities in the Azerbaijan capital.” She reportedly faces two counts of embezzlement after becoming the first person to be served with an unexplained wealth order by the National Crime Agency last month.
At a bail hearing, prosecutors argued that she was a flight risk. Her defense reportedly conceded that Hajiyeva is a “spendthrift,” but insisted she is not “a fraudster” that is likely to leave the country. Senior district judge Emma Arbuthnot reportedly set her bail to £500,000 ($655,000), but prosecutors have appealed and Hajiyeva remains in custody. Hajiyeva allegedly spent the £16 million at the high-end department store over 10 years.