Ritzy Town Tries to Use Mountain Lions to Block New Affordable Housing
RIGHTTTT
The wealthy enclave of Woodside, California, is reportedly using a novel excuse to block new, more affordable housing that would have been permitted by the recently passed Senate Bill 9. Officials are claiming that the area encompasses protected habitat for mountain lions, and as a result new development will be indefinitely suspended. SB-9 permits property owners “to split single-family lots and construct up to four residential units,” according to The Almanac. California state Sen. Scott Wiener expressed skepticism about the town's true intentions. “Apparently, mountain lions are ok with mansions, but duplexes will deeply harm them,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “Can’t wait for the lawsuit against Woodside for this brazen violation of state law.”