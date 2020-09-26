This Is Everything I Use to Keep My WFH Desk Organized

Working from home has had its ups and downs, but I’d say the biggest up has been the ability to revamp my home office. Before, it was pretty barebones — a desk, a pencil cup, a notebook — I didn’t really need much. And then suddenly, I needed everything from organization tools to a desk lamp that would brighten my day. Over the past four months, I’ve yearned for the perfect work from home desk setup, and while it’s not perfect (yet), I think it’s pretty damn good. If you have a desk in disarray and need some inspo on how to get organized, we’ve rounded up some of the items we use on a day to day basis to keep our desks in tip-top shape.

FOR A LAPTOP RISER

Mount-It! Tilted Laptop Riser I think a laptop riser is essential in this day and age. I really like this one. It’s simple and already set up at the perfect angle so there’s no fidgeting that needs to take place. And it’s easy to take your laptop in and out of it, too. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A MONITOR RISER

AmazonBasics Monitor Riser Similarly, a riser for your monitor is not only a great way to add some extra space to your desk, but to be more ergonomic, too. When I’m done working, I can slide my laptop into the riser to make it disappear, but when I am working, I can keep notebooks inside the cubby, too. Plus, the raised height helps me distinguish between my two screens. Buy on Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A CATCH-ALL

Yamazaki Tower Desk Bar I’ve searched for the perfect pen and pencil cup for my entire life and I found it. This desk bar accommodates pens and pencils, and then functions as a catch-all perfect for paperclips, post-its, or whatever else you might think of. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A CHARGING STATION

Nomad Charging Station Instead of just plopping your phone onto your desk randomly, I recommend this charging station. It’s wireless, so all you need to do is put your phone onto it and it will start charging. And because of the tilted angle, you can see if you get any texts, emails, or calls with ease. Buy on NOMAD Goods $ 100

FOR A HUB

Anker USB C Hub You may already have a hub for your laptop, but let me tell you, this one is better. It has more ports so you can charge more devices through it, and it’s sleeker so it takes up less space. These are the crucial elements of true desk organization. Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A DESK LAMP

Anglepoise 75 This is the creme de la creme of desk lamps. It’s a classic because it’s so excellent. It’s adjustable, easy-to-use, sleek, and for me, works great as a rack to place my headphones on as well. Buy on Amazon $ 175 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A NOTEBOOK

Rollbahn Memo Pad This is my favorite notebook. It’s a little smaller than most, which I like, plus it is spiralized, which makes it easy to tear pages out. It comes in a variety of different colors, and has pockets in the back to put things in, too. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A WHITEBOARD

Quartet Glass Desktop Pad Whether you have a long-term project or want a quick to-do list method, the Quartet is a great desk addition. It’s a mini-whiteboard and so the possibilities are truly endless. Plus, it has a railing on top to place your markers so you can stay organized. Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR FOLDERS

Exacompta Folders I personally have a little slit under my desk perfect for folders, you might have a folder rack, whatever works. But let me tell you, these folders are unbeatable. They have elastic, which I love, and actually keep your documents secure and inside of them, unlike regular folders where papers are constantly sliding out and about. Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

