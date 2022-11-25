Team USA Battles England to Shocking 0-0 Tie in World Cup
NAIL-BITER
The United States played to their first scoreless draw in 11 World Cup appearances on Saturday afternoon, battling England to a 0-0 stalemate in their Group B contest in Qatar. Coach Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT squad had a number of chances to score, the best coming when Christian Pulisic’s shot hit the crossbar midway through the first half. Nonetheless, the Americans found it impossible to break the deadlock, as did England’s formidable team—this despite the fact that striker Harry Kane, whose appearance had been doubtful due to an ankle injury suffered on Monday against Iran, wound up taking the field. The tie leaves the U.S. third in Group B, and in need of a win on Tuesday against Iran to move on to the tournament’s knockout stages.