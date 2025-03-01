Politics

World Leaders Shower Zelensky With Support After Trump Tantrum

BACKING AN ALLY

Ukraine’s wartime president responded to at least 30 messages, mainly from European leaders.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Political leads show support for Ukraine on X.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/X
William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Makes Big Mistake While Trying to Smear Ex-CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen
William Vaillancourt
U.S. NewsLaw Enforcement Probe Dark Theory on Gene Hackman Death Mystery
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsGOP Reacts to Trump’s Meltdown: ‘Reckless’ ‘Bad Day’ ‘Proud’
Juliegrace Brufke
PoliticsMarco Rubio Watching Trump’s Zelensky Meltdown Sparks Misery Memes
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsTrump Attacks Zelensky’s Clothes Before Nuking Him in Oval Office
Leigh Kimmins