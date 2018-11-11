World’s Largest Air Tanker Helping to Battle NorCal Fire

The world’s largest air tanker has been brought in to aid firefighters in their battle against Northern California’s Camp fire, which has already claimed the lives of at least 23 people, according to USA Today. The Global SuperTanker, alongside several other large tankers, is now flying above the region to drop flame retardant on the raging blaze. USA Today notes that the tankers’ firefighting efforts have been severely limited by wind, however, which has been helping the fire to spread. The blaze was only 20 percent contained as of early Sunday. As The Daily Beast previously reported, the fire has burned through 105,000 acres and forced 52,000 California residents to flee. Meanwhile, two fires in Southern California have also left two dead and have forced more than 200,000 people to evacuate.
