WSJ’s Jill Biden Op-ed Is Just the Cherry on a Sh*t Sundae

Last weekend The Wall Street Journal editorial page let its misogyny and snobbery show…more than usual. Even more people learned what the rest of us have known for years, which is that the Journal editorial page really really really sucks.

There’s an old adage that you never want to be the main character (the star of the outrage cycle) on Twitter. Well, last weekend the main character of twitter was the WSJ opinion page and boy, was it deserved. But I postulate that Joseph Epstein’s dumb misogynistic attack on Jill Biden for using the title doctor is not nearly the worst WSJ editorial or oped of the last six months.

But first a moment on the misogynist attack, the title of which was “Is there a doctor in the White House? Not if you need an M.D.” The first sentence addressed the sixty-nine-year old Ph.D. as “Madam First Lady — Mrs. Biden — Jill — kiddo.”