Wynonna Judd’s troubled daughter, Grace Kelley, was slapped with soliciting prostitution and obstructing governmental operations charges in addition to the indecent exposure rap she was arrested on last week, according to updated jail records.

Kelley, 27, was taken into custody last week in Elmore County, Alabama, after “officers noted that the individual was dressed inappropriately, with both her upper and lower private areas exposed, in public view,” Millbrook police chief P.K. Johnson told The Wetumpka Herald following the arrest.

“I was advised by our court department staff that Ms. Kelley had people inquiring about her bond and that she is apparently the daughter of a celebrity, country music star Wynonna Judd. It was the first time that I or anyone affiliated with the Millbrook Police Department had any inclination of who Ms. Kelley was.”

It was revealed Thursday that Kelley was also holding a sign that said “Ride for a Ride” while exposing herself to motorists, Johnson told The Daily Mail.

Kelley has a history of trouble with the law that includes a 2015 drug-related conviction, for which she served nearly four years in prison.

Her bond was listed at $2,000, with another court appearance scheduled for April 25.

Kelley is the product of the country music legend and her ex-husband, businessman Arch Kelley III.

The troubled 27-year-old also welcomed a daughter of her own two years ago—Kaliyah Chanel—who is currently being taken care of by Judd, according to Page Six.