Wyoming Biker Bar Sells T-Shirts Urging Gun Violence Against LGBTQ+ People
BIKER BIGOTS
A Wyoming biker bar has been discovered selling deeply disturbing T-shirts urging gun violence against LGBTQ+ people. The shirt shows a man in a biker jacket holding up a pistol with the shocking homophobic slogan: “In Wyoming we have a cure for AIDS... We shoot fucking f*****s.” According to NBC Montana, the existence of the shirts was discovered by the LGBTQ+ rights advocacy group, Wyoming Equality, which chose not to name the bar in case it benefitted from the publicity. “We are sad to say that we failed to convince a local bar to pull these shirts from circulation,” a Facebook post from the advocacy group read. “We hoped that they would choose to stop selling them when they realized the harm it did to the LGBTQ community and those living with AIDS.” Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement: “It’s incredibly disheartening to learn that any business would offer a product for sale with a message like this.”