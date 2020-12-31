CHEAT SHEET
Wyoming GOP Flogs Protest Against Republican Guv Over Masks
The Wyoming Republican Party is promoting a protest next week against the state’s Republican governor over health orders that have been tied to a drop in COVID-19 cases. The march on the state capitol is being organized by state Rep. Scott Clem, who accuses Gov. Mark Gordon of “tyranny” for putting restrictions in place in the middle of a pandemic, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. The local GOP, which passed a resolution opposing Gordon’s orders, posted an invitation to the Jan. 4 rally on its Facebook page. Gordon told the Star-Tribune that he hasn’t decided whether to re-up the statewide mask mandate and other orders.