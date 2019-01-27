XXXTentacion’s Son Born Seven Months After Rapper’s Murder

Read it at Associated Press
Slain rapper XXXTentacion’s son has been born seven months after his murder. The musician’s girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez, gave birth Saturday to Gekyume Onfroy, his mother Cleopatra Bernard announced. The baby's name is a word XXXTentacion created before he died, which his family has defined as “a different state” and “next universe of thought,” the Associated Press reported. XXXTentacion, whose legal name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was gunned down in Florida last June in what officials have described as a robbery attempt.