Yaphet Kotto, 1970s Bond Villain and ‘Alien’ and ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ Star, Dies at 81
‘REAL HERO’
Yaphet Kotto, the actor best known for his roles in Alien, Live and Let Die, and the TV series Homicide: Life on the Street, has died at the age of 81. Kotto’s death was confirmed by his wife, Thessa Sinahon, who wrote in a Facebook post that he died in the Philippines on Monday night. “You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also,” she wrote. “A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find.” Kotto played a pair of Bond villains in the 1973 James Bond film Live and Let Die, and starred as Parker, an engineer tasked with fixing a spaceship, in Alien, and as Baltimore Police Lt. Al Giordello on Homicide. He most recently voiced Parker in the Alien: Isolation video game. He is survived by his wife and six children.