Paris Yellow Vests Protest Notre Dame Fire Donations

Paris police used water canons and tear gas to disperse Yellow Vest protesters for a 23rd consecutive week in the French capital on Saturday. Cars were overturned and small fires were set in the center of Paris. This time the group that gathered was protesting the $1 billion raised so far to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire partially destroyed the roof on Monday. “They can mobilize a truckload of cash in one night for Notre Dame, but they can’t help the poor,” Yellow Vest spokeswoman Ingrid Levavasseur told local reporters. Police detained more than 100 people within the first hour of the protest and set up barriers to keep the demonstrators from reaching Notre Dame Cathedral.