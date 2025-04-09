Politics

You’ll Never Guess Who’s Going to Get All That Free Legal Help from Trump

CLOSE TO COAL

The President says he’ll direct shaken-down legal firms to help the coal mining industry for free.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump is finally explaining what he plans to do with all the hours of pro bono legal work he secured during his unprecedented shakedown of law firms.

And it’s not good news for the environment.

The President says he’s going to put the lawyers to work on behalf of the coal industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a White House event at which he signed an executive order designed to boost coal mining, Trump said law firms would be ordered to help mining companies with leasing and other legal issues.

“Have you noticed that lots of law firms have been signing up with Trump?” he said. “We’re going to use some of those firms to work with you on your leasing and your—other things. And they’ll do a great job. I think they’ll do a fantastic job.”

Trump Shakes Down Giant Law Firm for $100M in Free WorkART OF THE STEAL
Josh Fiallo
Donald Trump

The coal industry has been declining for decades, but Trump has been pushing the increased use of fossil fuels since his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump signed a proclamation last month giving coal-powered power plants a two-year reprieve from federal cuts to toxic chemical emissions.

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandElon Musk Rage Quits Livestream After Being Cyberbullied by Gamers
Tom Sanders
TrumplandMusk Goes Nuclear on Trump Tariff Guru With Jaw-Dropping Slur
David Gardner
PoliticsAmy Coney Barrett Joins Liberals to Defy Trump—Again
Julia Ornedo,
Janna Brancolini
MediaMAGA Rolls Out Bonkers New Justification for Trump’s Trade War
William Vaillancourt
MediaCNBC Host Makes Stunning Claim About Trump’s Inner Circle
Corbin Bolies