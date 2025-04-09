You’ll Never Guess Who’s Going to Get All That Free Legal Help from Trump

Donald Trump is finally explaining what he plans to do with all the hours of pro bono legal work he secured during his unprecedented shakedown of law firms.

And it’s not good news for the environment.

The President says he’s going to put the lawyers to work on behalf of the coal industry.

Trump announced that as part of tens of millions of dollars of pro bono services law firms will be providing to him as a result of his shakedowns, law firms will work with coal companies on "leasing and other things" pic.twitter.com/d9tec6rBmH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2025

During a White House event at which he signed an executive order designed to boost coal mining, Trump said law firms would be ordered to help mining companies with leasing and other legal issues.

“Have you noticed that lots of law firms have been signing up with Trump?” he said. “We’re going to use some of those firms to work with you on your leasing and your—other things. And they’ll do a great job. I think they’ll do a fantastic job.”

The coal industry has been declining for decades, but Trump has been pushing the increased use of fossil fuels since his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump signed a proclamation last month giving coal-powered power plants a two-year reprieve from federal cuts to toxic chemical emissions.