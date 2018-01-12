Youngest California Mudslide Victim Was 3, Oldest Was 89

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
The 17 victims killed in mudslides in California’s Santa Barbara County ranged from 3 years old to age 89. Three-year-old Kailly Benitez was one of four children killed, along with 6-year-old Peerawat Sutthithepn, 10-year-old Jonathan Benitez, and 12-year-old Sawyer Corey. Authorities said nearly all who died were killed by “multiple traumatic injuries due to flash flood with mudslides.” Crews were still digging through the debris on Friday, said Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Gary Pitney. “At this moment, we are still looking for live victims,” he said. “The likelihood is increasing that we’ll be finding bodies, not survivors. You have to start accepting the reality of that.” Forty-three people are still missing.