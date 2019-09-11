CHEAT SHEET
GUILTY
Chinese Woman Who Breached Security at Mar-a-Lago Found Guilty of Lying, Trespassing
A Chinese woman who allegedly snuck into President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this year was found guilty of entering a restricted building and making false statements to a federal officer, news station WPTV reports. Yujing Zhang, 33, was arrested on March 30 after Secret Service agents and Mar-a-Lago employees had discovered that she got past security checkpoints by claiming she was related to a club member and was there to see the pool. When she entered the lobby, she allegedly said she was on the grounds to attend a United Nations friendship event—which had been canceled.
Authorities say Zhang was carrying four cellphones, a laptop, and an external hard drive at the time of her arrest. According to the Associated Press, they also found more electronics, $8,000 in cash, and various debit and credit cards in her hotel room. Zhang’s attorneys later claimed she purchased a travel package from a man named Charles Lee. Lee is connected to Li “Cindy” Yang, the former owner of Florida day spas that were named in a human trafficking investigation. Zhang faces up to six years in prison, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 22. WPTV reports that she will likely be deported once her sentence is complete.