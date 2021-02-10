Alexei Navalny’s Wife Yulia Reportedly Leaves Russia for Germany
I’M DONE
Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Vladimir Putin nemesis Alexei Navalny, has reportedly left Russia and returned to Germany. According to the Russian news agency Interfax, Navalnaya flew from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport to Frankfurt on Wednesday. It’s not yet clear why Navalnaya has made the trip, or if she plans to return, but her reported departure comes a week after her husband was sentenced to two years and eight months in a prison colony, sparking widespread street protests. Navalnaya herself was arrested twice by Russian authorities during the protests. She and Navalny spent several months in Germany last year while he was recovering from a near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning, and their two children remain in Germany. Navalny was arrested on the couple’s return to Russia on Jan. 17, and he was subsequently sentenced.