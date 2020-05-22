If You Need a Restock on Comfy Clothes, This Memorial Day Sale from Yummie Is for You
These days, it’s hard to think about wearing real clothes. I have a rotation of comfortable options that still look good while on a Zoom call, but even those need a good wash. That means upgrading my collection of comfy clothes. Yummie is having a big Memorial Day sale, with 30% off sitewide with the code MEMORIALDAY. And what’s even better is that they have an entire WFH section full of comfortable options to slip into while working.
Antonette Ribbed French Terry Unlined Bralette: I love this bralette so much. It’s soft and supportive without being restrictive. The adjustable straps mean that it’ll stay comfortable all day. The slight compression smooths things out without feeling like you’re strapped in.
Down from $34
Rachel Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging: These leggings are made for wearing everyday. They’re made from a breathable cotton fabric that moves with you and won’t stretch out. You can choose from simple solid colors or go for something fun like faux crocodile.
Down from $50
Jodi Slim Bootcut Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging: In the Are Leggings Pants Debate, these may just reign supreme. The bootcut style keeps them looking like trousers, but the construction is all legging. They’re breathable and are side seam-free.
Down from $56
Baby French Terry V-neck Drop Shoulder Tee: If you need a top that you could wear to bed but also to a meeting, this is the answer. It’s made from a super soft French terry fabric, with details at the collar, sleeves, and hem.
Down from $38
