BLACK FRIDAY 2019
Yummie’s Uber-Comfortable Shapewear (and More) Is 30% Off for Black Friday
- Yummie: 30% off with code CYBERWEEK
- We recommend the loungewear line and the Antonette Bralette.
- Shop the rest of our other Black Friday deal picks here.
Yummie’s versatile offerings don’t just include shapewear. The new loungewear collection is as soft as it is durable. The Antonette Bralette, which I’ve written about and love, is a great option for a bra that you’ll forget you’re wearing. If you want to get your hands on some pieces from Yummie, grab them while they’re 30% off for Black Friday. Use the code CYBERWEEK at checkout. | Get it on Yummie >
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.