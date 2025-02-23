Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Zelensky Says He’ll Resign from Presidency in Exchange for Peace
Stepping Down
“I don’t plan to be in power for decades,” he said Sunday.
Amethyst Martinez
Breaking News Intern
Updated
Feb. 23 2025
12:40PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 23 2025
12:39PM EST
Global Images Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty
Amethyst Martinez
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump ‘Coming After California’ in Plan to Sell Nancy Pelosi Building
Liam Archacki
Politics
Dolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
Media
Trump Envoy Can’t Name a Single Concession Russia Will Make in Peace Deal
Maurício Alencar
Media
Joe Rogan Fans Respond After He Loses Top Podcast Spot
Amethyst Martinez
Politics
Airbnb Hosts Ditch Platform as Billionaire Co-Founder Joins Elon Musk’s DOGE
Josh Fiallo