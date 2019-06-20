Zion Williamson Named NBA’s Top Draft Pick, Picked by Pelicans

Zion Williamson, a 6-foot-7-inch Duke University forward, was named the top pick at the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday night and was selected to play for the New Orleans Pelicans. “I don't know what to say. I didn't think I'd be in this position. My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn't be here without my mom,” Williamson tearfully said. “She did everything for me. She put her dreams aside for mine.” The South Carolina native was highly speculated to be the top pick in the run-up to the draft, and is considered one of the most “exciting prospects” to enter the NBA since LeBron James. The Pelicans won the draft lottery, and were expected to pick Williamson to play on their team. Williamson has already made some headlines, with his former agency suing him and his current agency for breach of contract.