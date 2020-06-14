100 Arrested in Violent Far-Right Protests in London
Police in London arrested at least 100 people in violent clashes with far right protesters. Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the far right groups who descended on London to protect statues from Black Lives Matter demonstrators, tweeting, “Racist thuggery has no place on our streets.” Police are also investigating a man urinating on monument to fallen police officer Keith Palmer, who died in the 2017 attack on Westminster. The arrests were for violent disorder, assault on police, possession of weapons, breach of peace, public drunkenness and possession of Class A drugs, according to Scotland Yard. Authorities had earlier warned peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters to avoid the city after far right groups announced they would be present. “These marches and protests have been subverted by violence and breach current guidelines,” Johnson tweeted. “Racism has no part in the UK and we must work together to make that a reality.”