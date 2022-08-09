12-Year-Old Boy Admits HE Accidentally Shot Mom Dead

A 12-year-old Alabama boy who told police that an intruder killed his mother later admitted he accidentally shot her. “The child eventually gave a true account of what happened,’’ Jefferson County Deputy Chief David Agee said Monday. “Evidence on the scene supports that the shooting was unintentional, and the offense will be addressed through the Family Court system.” According to AL.com, police received a 911 call at 12:10 a.m. Saturday and found nurse Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, dead at the scene. Her husband is a Birmingham police officer who was working at the time of the shooting; it’s not clear who owned the gun or how it was discharged. “The family has been cooperative throughout the process and the child will remain with them,’’ Agee said. “This offense is a tragedy for the Cook family and the entire community.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10