20 Dead After Nigerian School Collapse

Twenty people have now been confirmed dead after a school collapsed Wednesday in Lagos, Nigeria, CNN reports. Lagos Health Commissioner Jide Idris reportedly told CNN that the majority of the dead were children who were attending the school. Rescue efforts, which pulled at least 45 people from the wreckage, have now ended. The collapse has sparked fury from the city’s residents, who have decried poor infrastructure and constantly-collapsing buildings. The building that collapsed had been scheduled for demolition multiple times, CNN reports, and the Lagos State Governor has said that she school was operating illegally out of the building.