Klobuchar to Inslee: The Women on Stage Have ‘Fought Pretty Hard for a Woman’s Right to Choose’
After Washington Gov. Jay Inslee boasted on the debate stage Wednesday night about being the only one who had passed a bill for women’s reproductive health, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stepped up and defended the actions of the women on the stage. “I am the only candidate here who has passed a law protecting a woman's right of reproductive rights in health insurance and the only candidate who passed a public option,” Inslee said. “I respect everyone's goals and plans here, but we have one candidate who advanced the ball.” Klobuchar responded: “I want to say there is three women up here who fought pretty hard for a woman's right to choose. I will start with that. I want to make very clear.” She went on to call for a way to move towards “universal health care,” which she said all of the Democratic candidates could agree upon.