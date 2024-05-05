Trump Compares Biden Administration to ‘Gestapo’ at Mar-a-Lago Donor Lunch
NEW LOW
Donald Trump likened the Biden Administration to Nazi Germany’s secret police force in remarks to donors at his golf club on Saturday, according to a recording of the event provided to NBC News. While complaining about the prosecutors in his various ongoing criminal trials and about the recent indictments of his old allies in Arizona, Trump whined that the legal repercussions of his alleged criminal behavior amounted to unfair persecution by the Biden Administration. “These people are running a Gestapo administration,” he griped. “And it’s the only thing they have. And it’s the only way they’re going to win in their opinion.” He then attacked Joe Biden and special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution on two of the criminal cases against him. Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, slammed the comparison in a statement to The Daily Beast: “Instead of echoing the appalling rhetoric of fascists, lunching with Neo Nazis, and fanning debunked conspiracy theories that have cost brave police officer their lives, President Biden is bringing the American people together around our shared democratic values and the rule of law—an approach that has delivered the biggest violent crime reduction in 50 years.”