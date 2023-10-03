At Least 21 Dead After Bus Falls Off Bridge Near Venice, Italy
‘APOCALYPTIC’
At least 21 people have died in a bus crash near Venice, Italy, The Associated Press reported Tuesday. According to the city’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, another 40 people are thought to be injured. He called the incident a “huge tragedy” and said the scene was “apocalyptic” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He continued, writing, “I immediately ordered the city to mourn, in memory of the numerous victims who were on the fallen bus.” The bus fell after swerving off a bridge in Mestre, a suburb of Venice. The vehicle then caught fire before emergency responders arrived on the scene. Multiple Italian news outlets reported that at least 18 bodies have been removed from the wreck, but there were 15 survivors. The cause of the crash remains unknown.