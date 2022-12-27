22-Year-Old Killed in House Fire Sparked by Fake Christmas Tree
HEARTBREAKING
A 22-year-old California woman was killed in a house fire on Christmas morning sparked by an artificial Christmas tree. Destiny Abdrazack was visiting her fiancé’s family when the blaze erupted at around 2 a.m. Sunday, KCRA 3 reports. “She was the one who yelled fire, and that’s the sad part. She saved our lives,” her fiancé’s father, Ernest Isom, told the news outlet. He said the family wanted to keep the Christmas lights on “until the last minute” but then fell asleep before they could turn them off. There were no working smoke alarms in the home. Abdrazack was pulled from the fire but passed away later at a hospital, while five others survived. Neighbors described a frantic scene as flames engulfed the North Highlands home. “You could see the flickering light on the tree and that’s kind of like the telltale sign of a fire,” neighbor Richard Byers told KCRA 3. “They were screaming, ‘Destiny! There’s someone inside! There’s someone inside!’ There’s nothing any of us could do,” Byers’ wife, Brandy, was quoted saying.