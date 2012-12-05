350 Dead in Philippines Typhoon

CHEAT SHEET
The death toll is rising as damage assessment begins in the southern Philippines after a powerful typhoon hit the region Tuesday. About 350 people are presumed dead and nearly 400 are missing. Flash floods destroyed a military camp and two emergency shelters, killing 78 villagers and soldiers, and bringing fear of more floods as rain continued today. The Red Cross has issued an urgent appeal for $4.8 million in relief, and the U.S. has pledged to help its ally with the devastation.