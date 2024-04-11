4 Arrested After Dad Mowing the Lawn Is Killed by Stray Bullet: Report
UNSPEAKABLE TRAGEDY
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Mario Morales-Moreno, whose family says he was mowing the lawn at his home in Long Beach when he was struck and killed by a stray bullet. Cops believe Moreno was not the intended target of the April 4 shooting but happened to be in the line of fire. Elsa Morales, the wife of the victim, told NBC Los Angeles that the Army veteran was mowing the lawn when she heard gunshots. When she “came to the front, I saw all the people coming and when I looked, he was lying there.” In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Mayor Rex Richardson confirmed four suspects had been arrested. Police identified them as Taylor Byron Woods, 20; Tyrell Deshawn Louden, 20; Jordan Omarion Stokes, 18; and Semaj Lamar Obrien, 21. In an Instagram post Wednesday, Mayor Rex Richardson suggested the incident could be related to gang violence. “We acknowledge the hard work and collaboration that led to these arrests that will ultimately hold these suspects accountable for their actions, but our hearts remain heavy as we feel for Mario Morales-Moreno’s family and loved ones,” Richardson said. “Gang violence has no place in our community and must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. As a community, we must continue to work together to place a focus on violence prevention, community safety, and opportunities for our youth.”