6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Father Accidentally Struck Her With Golf Ball
Utah police say a 6-year-old girl has died after her father accidentally hit her in the back of the head with a golf ball, the Associated Press reports. The girl and her father were golfing at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course on Monday morning when the father teed off about 20 yards away and the ball hit the girl. “The ball struck her in the back of the head, at the base of her neck,” Lt. Trent Colledge of the Orem Police Department told The Salt Lake Tribune. The girl was helicoptered to a Salt Lake City hospital but died of her injuries later Monday. Colledge said police were probing the incident, but were not anticipating any charges. “It’s an extremely tragic accident,” Colledge told the newspaper. “I can’t imagine what that father is going through.”