6-Year-Old Girl Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Theater
‘DAY OF PAIN’
A 6-year-old child is among the seven dead in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, about 90 miles north of Kyiv. At least 90 people were wounded in the strike, 12 of whom were children, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. The 6-year-old girl died of blood loss in the hospital, where her mother is in grave condition, said the country’s minister of internal affairs. The attack took place on a major Orthodox religious holiday, the Feast of the Transfiguration, as many residents were attending church. It hit a central city square, a university, and a theater, according to a Telegram post from President Volodymyr Zelensky. “An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss,” he wrote.