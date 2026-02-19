‘60 Minutes’ Staff Hit With Another Major Change

60 Minutes staff will move out of CBS News’ longtime New York offices, marking yet another significant change to the network in recent weeks.

Correspondents and producers working on 60 Minutes will leave their home at 555 West 57th Street and relocate to the CBS Broadcast Center across the street by early 2027, Variety reports.

They will be joining the bulk of CBS News, some CBS Sports facilities, shows hosted by John Oliver and Drew Barrymore as well as CNN’s Have I Got News For You at the new location.

‘60 Minutes’ staff will be moving to the CBS Broadcast Center by early 2027. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In addition, CBS Sports and Inside Edition will be moving to the former Viacom headquarters at 1515 Broadway.

The Daily Beast has contacted CBS for comment.

The move is the latest in the ongoing downsizing of the company’s real estate portfolio over a number of years, starting with CBS’ departure from its headquarters in Manhattan’s Black Rock building in 2019, Variety reports.

60 Minutes staffers have historically enjoyed autonomy from the rest of CBS News, a feeling that was only heightened by their separate offices, the report also notes.

News of the move comes after weeks of turmoil at CBS News, now helmed by MAGA-curious Bari Weiss after her installation as editor-in-chief by Paramount Skydance owner Larry Ellison.

The turmoil includes historically low ratings for new CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil and rumored plans for layoffs that could affect up to 15 percent of staff.

One producer who, along with five of her colleagues, took a buyout, departed the network last week with a fiery farewell that condemned a working environment where journalists were now expected to “self-censor or avoid challenging narratives.”

Weiss was named editor-in-chief by Ellison to give CBS a larger appeal to Trump-friendly audiences. Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press

60 Minutes has also been dealt several blows this week, with Anderson Cooper reportedly declining to renew his contract with the network in order to focus on his duties at CNN. Brian Stelter reported that a second, unnamed correspondent would be joining Cooper in leaving the program.

Their departures come just weeks after Weiss intervened to prevent an episode of 60 Minutes airing that risked painting the Trump administration in an unfavorable light by reporting on the realities of conditions at the notorious El Salvador prison to which it is sending deported immigrants.

The episode finally aired in January with a pointed reference to the controversy, with correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who clashed with CBS heads over the decision to shelve the episode, noting that, “Since November,60 Minutes has made several attempts to interview key Trump administration officials on camera about our story. They declined our requests.”

Another CBS star clashed with bosses this week after the network decided not to air Stephen Colbert’s interview with Texas Democratic state Rep. James Talarico, citing concerns about the FCC’s “equal-time” rule.

Colbert revealed that he was told “in no uncertain terms” that the interview would not go to air, prompting him to upload it to YouTube instead, where it has since been viewed over six million times.

“[Talarico] was supposed to be here, but we were told in no uncertain terms by our network’s lawyers, who called us directly, that we could not have him on the broadcast,” Colbert explained. “Then I was told in some uncertain terms that not only could I not have him on, I could not mention not having him on. And because my network clearly doesn’t want us to talk about this, let’s talk about this.”

Colbert, whose show will end in May after it was cancelled by CBS bosses in July in what many viewed as an attempt to appease Trump, took his own network to task, accusing them of wanting to avoid making the president “cranky.”