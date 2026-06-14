80 Things That Octo-Trump Has Ruined for Everyone

It’s the one landmark Donald Trump did not want his name on.

The president turned 80 on Sunday, and he has made it very clear that he wasn’t celebrating.

He was born on June 14, 1945, nearly three months before the official end of World War Two.

Since then, he has seen many changes in the world, many of them for the better.

For most of his life, Trump’s only offense to most of us (who didn’t know him) was to our sense of civility. But since his ascension to the White House, the one-time reality star has had a profound effect on all of our lives.

And, sadly, he’s destroyed so much about the best of America; many things will never be the same.

Here are 80 of those things. One per candle.

Phew!

1) Cheetos

It was the neon orange color of the cheesy puffs that made it an online trend. It’s a great color ... except on the president’s face. Hail the Cheeto-in-Chief.

2) Diet Coke

Talk about a bad taste in your mouth.

3) Game 3 of the NBA Finals

He went. He watched. They Lost. Just don’t come back (now, as for Taylor Swift, that’s another question...)

Eric Faison/The Daily Beast

4) Red caps

Sorry, the Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, and Philadelphia Phillies. Trump has ruined your caps. At least from the side view.

5 USAID

America’s best export is now no more.

6) Voice of America

Ruined.

7) National Endowment for the Arts

Ruined.

8) The Kennedy Center

Ruined.

9) World Peace

Ruined.

10) Palm Beach

Ruined.

11) Strait of Hormuz

Closed.

12) Village People

It used to be a cheap place for young people to hang out and a gimmicky gay disco song. Now it’s ... ruined.

13) UFC

It will go kicking and screaming. But it’s still ruined.

The White House grounds have been overturned to make way for the temporary arena where the UFC fight will be held. Nathan Howard/Reuters

14) Washington, D.C.

Soldiers on the streets, insurgents rampaging through the Capitol, tourists in red caps, monuments being messed with, diners talking incessantly about Trump.

15) Pressure socks

If the president can’t be proud of his swollen ankles, who can?

16) Marriage

He’s on his third, and, frankly, it doesn’t look that happy.

17) Marco Rubio

You might not have liked everything Little Marco said, but he appeared to have his own mind and make some sense. Then he sold his soul...

A photo illo illustration of Marco Rubio and screen grabs of Trump falling asleep. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/X

18) Department of Education

Ruined.

19) Department of Justice

Todd Blanche? Really? Ruined.

20) Department of Health and Human Services

RFK Jr.??? Ruined.

21) Sleep

The man never sleeps and fires off social media posts throughout the night so none of us can rest. Guilty consciences can do that...

22) Social Media

He came up with Truth Social and forced us all to use it.

23) Green Card Marriages

Making it harder for couples in love to live in the same country and for Hollywood scriptwriters (The Proposal/Green Card)

24) Spray Tans

Obviously ruined. Even though he misses around the eyes and ears.

Trump shows off his spray tan. Rob Loud / Getty Images

25) Solar Eclipses

Trump looked up at one and almost ruined his eyes. Now we can’t unsee.

26) Elections

He says they’re rigged every time he loses. Strangely, they are fine when he wins. Ruined.

27) Paris Climate Accord

He doesn’t believe in climate change. Or accord.

28) NATO

Kind of ruined.

29) Allies

They are all realizing it’s a one-way street with Trump.

30) Women

Okay, not all women. Not yet. But just wait for his Executive Order mandating there is just one gender.

31) Supreme Court

He stacked it with right-wingers and still whines when they try and give some semblance of following the rule of law.

32) Optimism

What’s that?

33) The English Language

He ruled that it is America’s language ... but he can’t speak it.

34) Diplomacy

For this, he would need diplomats rather than his old golfing partner and his son-in-law.

35) ICE

Nobody particularly loved this crew unless it was followed by the word “cream,” but they were just doing their jobs to keep the country safe. Now they are Trump’s masked not-so-secret police. And they kill people.

36) NGOs

Ruined. (See USAID.)

37) Race Relations

So white South Africans are the minority we should sympathize with and allow in?

38) FBI

Two words. Kash Patel.

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on President Trump's proposed budget request for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

39) French Fries

If you saw Trump eating his fries at Madison Square Garden, you may never eat them again.

40) Congress

Toothless and ruined.

41) Brioni Suits

Trump wears their suits. Enough said.

42) Gas Powered Cars

Ruined by high gas prices

43) The National Debt

Just how big can it get before we are all ruined?

44) Pennies

Gone.

45) The Military

Pete Hegseth? Really?

46) Signatures

He loves his signature. What was so bad about the autopen?

47) Genders

Do we really need to put a number on them?

48) Electric Vehicles

He’d rather we spent a fortune on gas.

49) IRS

Now we can all just sue when we get an audit, and the IRS will pay into a slush fund so we can give money to our friends.

50) BITCOIN

Why don’t we just cut out the middlemen and send all the money we got buying BITCOIN to the Trump family?

A representation of the $Trump meme coin in Brussels, Belgium, last February. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

51) Washington Landmarks

The Arc De Trumpe, anybody?

52) Reflecting Pools

Ruined.

53) January 6

I mean, who is going to choose this date for their wedding? Or anything, really. It’s like getting married on 9/11.

54)The White House

By the time he’s finished with it, we might as well change the name to Mar-a-Lago. It will be that tacky.

55) Diversity

Forget about all the advances we made in the last 30 years or so. We are back to the 80s.

56) The Republican Party

Ruined.

57) The Democratic Party

Ruined.

58) World Cup

TBD, but he’s trying his best.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

59) American Flag

It’s Trump’s flag now.

60) CBS

Walter Cronkite is turning in his grave.

61) McDonald’s

Trump’s favorite food. Junk food. Trump food.

62) Kid Rock

Okay, so he wasn’t that great to begin with. But now he’s worse.

63) Tesla

He was ruining it so fast that Elon Musk had to leave town.

64) Teetotalism

He is enough to drive anyone to drink.

65) Construction

Trump loves everything about it. Especially the bit where he knocks stuff down.

U..S. President Donald Trump at the site of ongoing construction of the planned White House ballroom in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 19, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

66) Tylenol

He takes three or more a day to look that bad. And he still hasn’t got a heart.

67) Golf

A good sport spoiled.

68) Hair Dye

At least we don’t know the brand. L’Orful? Good Dye Young?

69) Red Ties

They match the cap.

70) Filet-O-Fish

I have a sneaking feeling he also prefers canned tuna.

71) Free Speech

Ruined.

72) Retirement

A great idea when we could afford it...

73) Tech

Bad apple. Up the Amazon. They’re all Trumpy now.

74) Niki Minaj

She may complain she gets a bad rap, but she brought it upon herself.

Nikki Minaj. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

75) Rose Garden

Now it’s a patio.

76) James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Let’s just call it what it is: the QAnon Mind F--- Center.

77) Cabinet Meetings

They used to discuss policy and politics. Now they just flatter King Trump.

78) Mulligans

You can’t get them on every hole.

79) KFC

Just the thought of Trump licking his fingers...

80) Middle East

He bragged for a minute about bringing peace to Gaza, and then he set the entire Middle East ablaze.