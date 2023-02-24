CHEAT SHEET
80-Year-Old Man Killed and Three Others Injured in Brutal Dog Attack
An 80-year-old man was mauled to death and three others—including a firefighter—were injured in a dog attack in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived on the scene around 1:45 p.m. and were forced to fight off two dogs with pickaxes and pike poles, according to local officials, leading to one responder sustaining a bite to the leg. When firefighters reached the victims, they transported two individuals—one in critical condition and the other with a bite to the hand—to the hospital. Despite delivering an on-site blood transfusion to the elderly man, he died shortly afterwards, officials said. The attacking dogs were free of restraints and assaulted the victims on the sidewalk, authorities said.