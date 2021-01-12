NY Judge’s Son Pictured at Capitol Riot in Fur Pelts, Police Gear Is Arrested

A Brooklyn judge’s son, who was pictured at Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol wearing fur pelts and carrying police gear, was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday, according to multiple media outlets.

Aaron Mostofsky, the son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, was seen in multiple photos from the violent insurrection wearing the bizarre outfit and carrying a Capitol Police riot shield. The details of his criminal charges were not immediately clear. NBC, CNN, and ABC News first reported the arrest.

Mostofsky’s father is a well-known figure in the Orthodox Jewish community. In an interview with the New York Post, Mostofsky admitted he’d attended the event to protest a “stolen election.”

“We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump—I think it was close to 85 million,” he said. “I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York.”

His claims of millions of votes being flipped or suppressed has been disproven by dozens of courts and the federal Department of Justice. The last time New York State voted red was 1984.