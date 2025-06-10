Aaron Rodgers Reveals Secret Marriage to Mystery Wife

Aaron Rodgers is officially a married man.

Fans first began to speculate that the NFL star, 41, had secretly tied the knot back in early May after he was spotted wearing a black band on his left ring finger at a Kentucky Derby event.

Rodgers has sported the ring consistently since then, and on Tuesday, he finally offered an explanation. ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, it’s a wedding ring,” he told reporters at a press conference after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. “It’s been a couple of months.”

Aaron Rodgers tells me the ring on his finger is a wedding — not an Oura - ring.



Someone’s gotta ask the tough questions around here 🫡 pic.twitter.com/hNVrtDwVYB — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 10, 2025

Unlike many of Rodgers’ famous former partners, however, his new bride is an enigma.

The quarterback confirmed he was in a “serious relationship” while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show in December 2024, but shared only that his partner’s name is Brittani. At the time, he said Brittani values her privacy and doesn’t use social media. He did not confirm on Tuesday whether Brittani is his spouse.

Rodgers has been consistently sporting a black wedding band for the last month, including during practices with the Pittsburgh Steelers after finalizing his contract on Saturday. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Rodgers, who spent most of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, 33. The couple became engaged in 2021, but separated the following year. Woodley later referred to their relationship as a “toxic situation.”

Before Woodley, Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn, 44, from 2014 to 2017, and race car driver Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020. Patrick, 43, later called their relationship “emotionally abusive.”

“The nature of the relationship [with Rodgers] was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing.” Patrick said while appearing on the podcast “The Sage Steele Show” last month. “Yeah, he leaves a trail of blood. I don’t think I’m saying too much earth-shattering stuff… there’s been enough out there."

Rodgers previously dated race car driver Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020. She later called their relationship "emotionally abusive." Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Outside of his personal life, Rodgers also underwent a major professional transition this year. On Saturday, after being dumped by the New York Jets and spending three months as a free agent, Rodgers inked a $13.65 million one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Though initial rumors implied Rodgers had been dumped by the Jets because he had refused to tone down his rampant anti-vax rhetoric, the team later denied that claim. Instead, general manager Darren Mougey maintained the Jets had simply decided to go in “a different direction.”

Addressing his extended period of free agency last month, Rodgers told Joe Rogan that he was going through “a lot in [his] personal life that has to take precedence” over contract negotiations, clarifying, “I’ve been in the weeds with these people who are close to me that have cancer.”