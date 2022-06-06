CHEAT SHEET
Abortion Rights Activist Chains Himself to Fence Outside SCOTUS
A man was arrested Monday morning after chaining and locking himself to the non-scalable fence in front of the Supreme Court. A friend of the man arrested, 19-year-old Max Suarez, of Olympia, Washington, told The Daily Beast that his new pal had chained himself to the high court as an act of “civil disobedience.” When asked if he too would lock himself to the gates, Suarez replied: “I can’t say never.” “The government is fucking around with Google Maps for security reasons,” he said, before running to find his freshly arrested friend. All sides of the abortion debate had gathered outside of the Supreme Court on Monday morning in anticipation of a potential decision on the overturning of Roe.