‘Abstract Nude’ Spread of RFK Jr.’s Digital Lover Revealed

Former New York Magazine star reporter Olivia Nuzzi appears to be owning the scandal surrounding the affair she had with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with an abstract nude portrait due to run in next month’s edition of Vanity Fair.

The image was revealed in advance by art trade publication ArtNews.

The work of painter Isabella Brourman, the portrait features a nude Nuzzi, 32, draped in an American flag, with sections of her bare skin replaced with patches of blue sky. The piece is titled “How to Disappear.”

Vanity Fair/Art News

“I had wanted to paint her for a while,” Brourman told ArtNews, comparing the process to her creation of a very different, fully clothed, portrait of President Donald Trump following an attempt on his life last year.

“With both of them, something huge had happened, and there was this question of what would come next,” she added.

The portrait of Nuzzi will be on display at Art Basel Miami Beach in December as part of Jeffrey Deitch’s presentation “The Great American Nude,” according to ArtNews. Brourman first met Nuzzi while the artist was sketching Trump’s criminal trial for New York Magazine.

Kennedy has denied the affair. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Nuzzi exploded into the spotlight in September 2024, after it emerged that she had been engaged in an emotional and digital sexual relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 71, for more than a year. Kennedy has denied the affair and remains married to his wife, Cheryl Hines, 60.

Reports of the affair emerged after Nuzzi profiled the Kennedy dynasty scion for New York Magazine the previous year, while engaged to then-Politico reporter Ryan Lizza.

She parted ways with the magazine that October, the same month she filed a protective order against Lizza, in which she accused him of harassment, hacking, threats, and blackmail over the alleged affair. She eventually dropped the order.

Nuzzi then largely retreated from public life to work on her upcoming memoir, titled American Canto. Kennedy, meanwhile, went on to become the MAGA administration’s Health and Human Services Secretary after dropping out of last year’s presidential race to back President Trump.

After Vanity Fair announced this September it had hired Nuzzi as its new West Coast editor, the former reporter published an extract from her memoir in which she details grappling with her desire for Kennedy amid concerns over widespread reports he had suffered a parasitic brain worm infection.