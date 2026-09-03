Acclaimed Author Brutally Predicts Trump’s Place in History

An award-winning author has brutally predicted how President Donald Trump will be remembered.

Australian journalist and author Malcolm Knox’s 2024 book, The First Friend, is a historical thriller set in the 1938 Soviet Union, where a gangster mob runs a global superpower.

Knox has just released a sequel, The Second Child, set in 1945 during the final days of World War II, which explores paranoia, power struggles and survival while surrounded by madmen.

U.S. President Donald Trump's reputation has been summed up by an Australian author. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

During promotion for the new book, Knox has discussed Trump’s ever-present shadow in his work. He compared Trump’s actions as president to those of vintage politicians including Soviet communist and revolutionary Joseph Stalin, which he said remain “resonant to the current time.”

“When I was writing The First Friend, I certainly thought that we’d seen the last of Trump as a president; we were in the post-Trump era, [but] writing about dictators still felt very relevant because of all the others,” Knox told The Guardian.

Referencing the detachment from reality of “Trump sitting in his bed watching footage of people getting killed on his order,” the author expressed his feelings on how the U.S. president and other extreme leaders will go down in history.

Australian author Malcolm Knox. Allen & Unwin

Noting he was optimistic the leaders “will reap what they sow in terms of the way they are remembered,” Knox said, “Stalin was exactly the same as Trump, wanting to put his name on everything, creating this cult of personality, this striving for permanence.”

He added, “Nobody did that more than Stalin, nobody had the power to do that more than Stalin. And yet, a year after he was dead, it was all being unwound, it all turned to s---. The sun will come up, the sun will go down, and Trump’s name will turn to dust, just as every other dictator’s name has.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2025. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Knox has been writing for the Sydney Morning Herald since 1994, has won three Walkley Awards and a Human Rights Award.

Trump’s latest target to rebrand in his likeness is the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a flashpoint in his war with Iran.

The 80-year-old posted on Truth Social on Wednesday “Should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

On Thursday, Trump was asked how serious he was about renaming the strait, admitting “it was just fun, it was just thrown out there.”