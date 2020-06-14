Crew Member Infected With COVID-19 at Rule-Breaking North Carolina Raceway

Read it at Raleigh News & Observer
Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, North Carolina, flouted state social-distancing rules and allowed up to 2,000 spectators to attend its stock car race before a judge shut it down. Now comes word that an Ace crew member has tested positive for COVID-19, the Raleigh News & Observer reports. Gov. Roy Cooper has limited events to 10 spectators indoors and 25 outdoors, but Ace’s stands were full of unmasked fans three weekends in a row. The Alamance County sheriff has refused to enforce Cooper’s order, so the state went to court to get a temporary restraining order.