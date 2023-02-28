Actor Tom Sizemore’s Family Making ‘End-of-Life’ Decision

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
There is “no further hope” that actor Tom Sizemore will recover from an aneurysm that left him in a coma, and his family is making “end-of-life” decisions, a spokesman says. The 61-year-old star of True Romance, Born on the Fourth of July, and Natural Born Killers was found unconscious at his home on Feb. 19 and has been hospitalized in critical condition since. “We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received,” spokesman Charles Lago said.