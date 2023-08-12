CHEAT SHEET
Family Confirms That Actress Linda Haynes Has Died Aged 75
The family of actress, Linda Haynes, who was born Linda Lee Sylvander, have confirmed she died “peacefully” on July 17 in South Carolina at age 75. No cause of death was given. “It is with great sadness that I report that my mother, Linda Haynes Sylvander has passed away, peacefully at home. We are going to miss my mom immensely,” her son Greg Sylvander wrote on Twitter. Haynes appeared in films including Coffy (1973) and The Nickel Ride (1974) but was perhaps best known for her portrayal of a barmaid in the thriller Rolling Thunder (1977) and in the prison film, Brubaker (1980).