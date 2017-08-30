AFL-CIO’s Richard Trumka: Trump White House Is Racists vs. Wall Streeters

AFL-CIO Pres. Richard Trumka said Wednesday that President Trump's White House is made up of two groups: racists and Wall Street bankers. “You had one faction that actually had some of the policies we would have supported on trade and infrastructure but they turned out to be racists,” he said at press briefing during the annual Christian Science Monitor breakfast. “On the other hand, you had people who weren't racist, but they were Wall Streeters. And the Wall Streeters began to dominate the administration and have moved his agenda back to everything he fought against in the election.” When asked which side Trump belonged to, Trumka said, “Which day? ... I don't know. I wish I had the answer to that question.” Trumka, the leader of the nation’s largest labor federation, resigned from the now-disbanded presidential council on manufacturing earlier this month after condemning the president's response to the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.
