CHEAT SHEET
‘ALLOWABLE BUT NOT ADVISABLE’
Air National Guard Crew Also Stayed at Trump’s Scottish Resort Last Year
Another instance of a military crew bunking at President Trump’s luxury Scottish resort Turnberry has come to light. Politico reports that a unit of the Maine Air National Guard spent the night there a year ago after stopping at Prestwick Airport on the way back from Qatar. The news comes after Politico reported that an Air Force mission flew out of its way to stay at Turnberry in March—raising questions about whether taxpayer dollars were being funneled to the president’s business. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ed Thomas denied there was anything untoward about the trip but told Politico that a review is under way because “lodging at higher-end accommodations, even if within government rates, might be allowable but not advisable. Therefore, we are reviewing all associated guidance.”