Al-Baghdadi Raid: Kurdish Informant Gave Compound Floor Plan, DNA Samples
Kurdish-led forces provided the U.S. with information that was key to the operation that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Syrian Democratic Forces Gen. Mazloum Abdi told NBC News that his intelligence service had one of al-Baghdadi’s security advisers as a source, and they were able to give a room-by-room description of the ISIS head’s compound near the Turkish border. The source told the Kurds about the number of guards in the compound, and provided a floor plan. In addition, the source proved that he had direct access to Baghdadi over the summer by providing DNA evidence: the terrorist’s used underwear and a sample of his blood. According to Abdi, the source was on location during the Sunday raid and left the compound with U.S. forces.
According to President Trump, Baghdadi killed himself and three of his children after he detonated a suicide vest as U.S. forces closed in on the compound. He called the raid “dangerous and daring” and said the Kurds had “some information that turned out to be helpful.”