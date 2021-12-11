FedEx Driver Says Grief Made Him Toss $40K Worth of Packages Into Ravine
RETURN TO SENDER
An Alabama FedEx driver who allegedly threw around 400 packages in a ravine told police officers he was grieving a family death, among “other issues.” The suspect, 22-year-old Deandre Rayshaun Charleston, told officers the death made him uninterested in delivering the packages, which had a total value of $40,000. A passerby later came across the packages while on a walking trail. “It appeared that he was very sorrowful for what he’d done and just admitted he was having some hard times in his life and just made poor choices,” Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Friday. Charleston was charged with five counts of felony cargo theft and faced five warrants on Friday. However, he wasn’t in custody as of the news conference, as Moon said he was “delivering packages for another company.”