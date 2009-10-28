Alan Grayson Cries on House Floor

Look out Glenn Beck: There's a new crier in politics, and this one's a lefty. Rep. Alan Grayson (D-FL) broke into tears several times on the House floor Wednesday while reading letters from people who say their loved ones died due to their lack of health insurance. The testimonies were from Grayson's Web site namesofthedead.com, which he unveiled on the House floor last week as a way to draw attention to the human cost of inaccessible health care. The Web site’s name also reigniting his first high-profile foray into health reform's limelight, when his accusation that the GOP wants ailing Americans to "die quickly" drew national uproar. After his teary testimony, Grayson said, "For god's sake, I look forward to a time when we have finally done our jobs" securing universal health care in America.
