‘Dead To Me’: Alex Jones Calls Former InfoWars Co-Host ‘Demon-Possessed’

MAGA conspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder Alex Jones had a meltdown on air as he went on a tirade against his former co-host for quitting the show.

Jones, 51, blasted far-right presenter Owen Shroyer, 36, on his Tuesday livestream after Shroyer shared why he left InfoWars on his Rumble livestream Monday.

Shroyer cited Jones calling him “too anti-Trump” among the reasons for his departure.

Owen Shroyer served 60 days in jail for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots. Zach Gibson/Zach Gibson/Getty Images

“You are a snake!” Jones yelled as he aggressively pointed his finger towards the camera. “You are a rat! You are a fraud! You are a backstabber! You are a hand-biter! You are a disgrace!”

Jones continued to bash the ex-host, saying “I don’t know if it’s stuff he’s smoking, but I’ve seen a lot of people get paranoid, you know, they smoke pot and go nuts.”

Jones also claimed that Shroyer would “look at [him] with hatred” and asserted his bad behavior was because Shroyer wanted to be fired by Jones “so he could be a victim.”

“He’s gonna stab me in the back” Jones said. “I’m not here to be shit on or stabbed in the back”

'InfoWars' host Alex Jones labeled Shroyer a "rat" and "demon-possessed" in his latest livestream. Joe Buglewicz/Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Shroyer offered a different account of events on his livestream, stating he walked off mid-show on Thursday because he had “reached [his] point of no return.”

“I felt powerless in that moment, the only power I had was to walk off,” Shroyer said.

The conspiracy theorist recalled the phone call he had with Shroyer when the co-host quit the show.

“And he starts talking to me like he’s literally a pimp, and I am a crack whore,” Jones grumbled. The InfoWars founder also claimed that Shroyer asked for greater pay in order to stay on the show, but told Jones “‘I’m gonna promote my new show on Infowars’”.

“And I hung up and literally got a tear in my eye,” he said.

Owen Shroyer started a fundraiser to start his own independent news career. Sergio Flores/Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Despite Jones deeming Shroyer “too anti-Trump,” the former War Room host has become an infamous figure in the MAGA community, with Shroyer serving 60 days in jail back in 2023 for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Shroyer also shared his personal struggles working alongside Jones.

“Alex is not easy to work for, and that’s fine, that’s OK,“ Shroyer said. “He says I’m too negative, I’m a pessimist, whatever, I’m too anti-Trump. I said, ‘OK, I’ll just take some time off, I’ll just disappear.’ If Alex thinks I’m too negative, then maybe he’s right.”

Jones continued his tirade after he said he listened to clips from Shroyer’s livestream that announced his Infowars departure.

“Owen, you’re a piece of c--p, brother,” Jones raged. “He took snake to the next level.”

“Owen Shroyer’s dead to me. If he goes on there and repents to Jesus and apologizes for being demon possessed or whatever it is he is, then I will forgive him.”

What a stream! Thanks to all who tuned in. All information regarding my departure from Infowars can be found there. Exciting things in the future. I am getting caught up on all the incoming since the announcement. Fundraising link here: https://t.co/DDlISAIwrD — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) September 2, 2025

Since Shroyer’s departure, he announced via social media that “exciting things” were in his future, along with starting a fundraiser to help build his independent news career by covering “possible studio costs, hiring crew, and other expenses as things transition.” Shroyer has raised $18,000 of his $30,000 goal as of the time of this report.